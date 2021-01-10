Gunman escapes after holding up gas station

Police stationed outside a gas station in the Morena neighborhood, where an armed man robbed the clerk. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A gas station was robbed Sunday in the Morena neighborhood, police said.

A man armed with a handgun entered the Shell gas station in the 1300 block of Morena Boulevard at 4:10 a.m., said Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The gunman demanded money from the register, Foster said, and the clerk complied.

The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money, he said. No description of the suspect was provided.

A police robbery unit responded and will be handling the investigation.