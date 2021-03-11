Gunfire breaks out between cars in busy Midway District

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police are trying to track down the people involved in a shooting between two cars that happened in broad daylight in a busy area of the Midway District Thursday.

The shots damaged an uninvolved and unoccupied car Thursday but there were no known injuries and no immediate arrests, authorities said.

The gunfire between a gray Honda Civic and a white SUV, possibly a Mercedes-Benz model, erupted in the area of Duke Street and Midway Drive shortly before 11 a.m., according to police.

Investigating patrol personnel found the involved vehicles gone and a parked Honda Accord damaged by at least one stray bullet, Officer Tony Martinez said.

It was unclear which vehicle the shooter was in, or if occupants of both vehicles may have fired on each other, Martinez said.

