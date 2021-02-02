Gun-wielding thieves rob smoke shop

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A trio of masked thieves, one armed with a gun, robbed a Rolando-area smoke shop Tuesday.

The bandits — two men and a woman, all of whom appeared to be in their 20s — confronted a clerk at the business in the 6600 block of El Cajon Boulevard shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

One of the male robbers then pulled a gun and demanded cash. After the employee handed over an undetermined amount of money, the robbers left the store and fled to the east in a silver Acura sedan, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

San Diego police released video earlier Tuesday of an armed robbery at a Tierrasanta gas station. They asked the public for help identifying four suspects, including one man who was armed with a hammer during the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 619-531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the Tierrasanta case.