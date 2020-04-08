Gun fires during holdup involving at least 5 robbers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man fired off a gun Wednesday during a scuffle that broke out as he and some cohorts robbed a man in Hillcrest, officials said.

The holdup and non-injury shooting in the 4100 block of Bachman Place was reported shortly after 10 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The robbers, a group of five or six men, stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim before running off, San Diego Police Department public affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The shooter, who was armed with a black-and-silver pistol, was described as a tall, heavyset man in his mid-20s to early 30s.