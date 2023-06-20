OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County motel caught fire Tuesday, displacing the occupants of the business.

The fire began around 4 a.m. at the Oceanside Inn & Suites located at 1820 S Coast Highway, Oceanside Fire Department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from an end room of the single-story motel complex.

Crews began work to extinguish the flames, while looking for any possible victims in the burning room.

After more engines arrived on scene firefighter began to evacuate the occupants of the adjoining rooms and check if the fire had spread, according to OFD.

A 2nd alarm response was ordered due to the potential for fire spread and the limited amount of resources on scene.

Crews turned off the gas and electricity to the building and went on the roof to perform trench cuts in order to stop the fire spread in an attic, officials said.

The fire was declared to be under control in less than 20 minutes.

Nineteen out of the 22 rooms of the motel were occupied at the time of the fire. All the occupants were evacuated and there were no injuries reported, OFD said.

The manager of the motel told fire officials that the occupants of the room of origin had checked out of the hotel around 11 p.m. Monday night.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced guests with lodging, since the power and water to the complex were shut off, preventing them from returning to stay at their rooms.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.