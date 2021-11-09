Guardianship hearing for 3 Millete children set for Wednesday

SAN DIEGO — A hearing for guardianship of Maya Millete’s three children is set for Wednesday morning.

Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, petitioned a court for her and her husband to become guardians of the children aged between 5 and 11-years-old. According to a filing last week, Drouaillet seeks “temporary and, ultimately, permanent” guardianship of the children as their father Larry Millete is jailed on suspicion of killing their mother. He denies the charge.

The three Millete children currently live in Chula Vista under the care of Larry’s parents.

As part of Drouaillet’s petition for guardianship, she claims her side of the family has not been allowed to see the children since Maya last was seen Jan. 7. She said she and husband Richard are “willing and able” to provide them a stable home along with their two children in their Riverside County home.

Larry Millete, 40, recently was moved to the Vista Detention Center. San Diego County Superior Court Judge Maryann D’Addezio restricted his phone privileges late last month after he reportedly amassed nine hours of calls to the children despite a court order not to contact them.

In her petition, Drouaillet writes, “Larry is preying upon their young minds and utilizing his parents to directly violate court orders. Enough is enough. Larry’s actions must be stopped.”

Drouaillet says Larry’s parents have demonstrated they are incapable of protecting the children by allowing Larry to call them.

She says the Millete children are in an extremely emotional state and it may also be beneficial to put some distance between them and San Diego, where there is so much attention on their father’s case and mother’s disappearance.

Larry remains in custody without bail while his criminal case is pending. His lawyer Bonita Martinez could not be reached for comment on the guardianship hearing, which will be temporary if granted.

The hearing begins at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday downtown in the probate division of San Diego County Superior Court.

A hearing for Drouaillet’s permanent guardianship of the kids is set for Jan. 19.