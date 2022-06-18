SAN DIEGO — Officers arrested four people on suspicion of holding a driver at knifepoint and taking their car Friday evening, police said.

The arrests came around 9:30 p.m. after a brief car chase through the City Heights neighborhood, according to a San Diego Police Department watch commander. A Scion driver told police a group threatened them with the blade and took their vehicle.

Officers spotted the reportedly stolen car a short time later on Chamoune Avenue near Wightman Street, not far from the City Heights Recreation Center. Officers got behind the Scion and tried to pull the driver over, but they refused, speeding off, the watch commander said.

Police chased the car a few blocks east, but the driver lost control and crashed near 54th Street and Orange Avenue. Video from OnScene TV showed the driver hit a curb, damaging the car’s tire.

Three people from the vehicle were arrested at the scene of the crash. A fourth person, who took off running toward University Avenue, was captured a short time later. Police stopped them on 54th Street near Colina del Sol Park.

Video showed the entire group — three men and a woman — sitting in handcuffs in the back of police vehicles. As officers searched the Scion, they placed a large, combat-style knife and other items they took from the group on the hood of a car.

Anyone with information about the carjacking or other local crimes can always report tips anonymously via San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.