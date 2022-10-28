Surveillance video shows a group of thieves on Wednesday robbing Nordstrom La Jolla at UTC. (San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating after a popular department store was robbed in La Jolla Wednesday.

The robbery occurred just before 7 p.m. during store hours in Nordstrom at Westfield UTC, where a group of thieves stole a total of 70 designer handbags, San Diego police told FOX 5.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 shows between seven to eight people taking $140,000 worth of items in a matter of two minutes.

Investigators believe the thieves are a theft ring from Los Angeles.

