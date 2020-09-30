Group of parents calls for ‘Zoom blackout’ in push to open schools

SAN DIEGO – A group is calling on San Diego parents to participate in a statewide “Zoom blackout” this week.

Ask many parents trying to succeed at distance learning and you’ll get an earful of frustration. While some parents are at least are getting hybrid versions of school, Syndie Ly’s kids still have no start date at all, and she is fed up.

“In the San Diego Unified School District, they’re now being told sometime next month that they would reopen, quite possibly even November, but they have not been given a certain time frame,” Ly said.

Ly started a Facebook group called Reopen California Schools and in just three weeks, there are already more than 7,000 members. When letter writing and rallies failed to get any results, they came up with a more drastic idea.

“One parent said, ‘lets do a ‘Zoom out’ for one week,” Ly said.

They are calling on California parents to refuse to participate in Zoom learning this week.

Sara Burman’s 6-year-old son is enrolled in a hybrid learning that involves two days at school and three days at home.

“The morning Zoom was supposed to be 8 a.m. to 8:20 and often it was cut to maybe 10 to 11 minutes. The other three days, it’s 20 minutes of Zoom in the morning and then crickets. It’s all on us. We have to do everything,” she said.

She said while she is frustrated, skipping Zoom is not an option for her.

“I feel like my son is getting so little of this one-on-one interaction with his teacher when he’s not at school, that for him to miss out on just those 20 minutes when real teaching does happen — I mean she is good at this is 20 minute short zoom session. He’d miss out on that and I just don’t want him to because it’s so few and far between,” she said.

As an educator herself, Burman said she acknowledges challenges other parents must be facing and says she knows there are no easy answers.

“We are all in this together. It’s a pandemic for everybody, but there are better ways to go about distance-learning than what we have been doing,” she said.