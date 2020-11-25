Group bakes lasagnas for hungry families

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego woman is using her joy of cooking to help feed hungry families during this pandemic holiday season.

“I look around and I see how difficult this time is for so many people in this community,” said Angela Rosenblatt. “I grew up in the restaurant business. Cooking to me is love. That’s how I show my love, and I was looking for a way to show my daughter how we need to show how lucky we are and give back as well.”

Rosenblatt, who lives in San Diego’s Del Cerro neighborhood, specializes in lasagna, working with a group called Lasagna Love. The program, which has a website, was started nine months ago by a North County mother who wanted to help local mothers who were struggling to feed their families. Since then, it has become a national movement, baking and distributing home cooked lasagna to families in need.

“I’ve made upwards of 450 lasagnas so far,” Rosenblatt said.

She has a full-time job, but she still manages to prepare about 20 lasagnas a week. She gets up early, cooks late at night and makes sauce on weekends with her 6-year-old daughter Stella by her side.

“There are people out there who don’t have food,” Rosenblatt said. “We want to help.”

Rosenblatt said she has received an outpouring of support from friends and strangers offering everything from donations to delivery.

“You’re hitting people where they are vulnerable, and food insecurity is huge right now,” Rosenblatt said. “Many people are at a point in their lives right now where they have never experienced this — not being able to provide for their families.”

Find out more a out Lasagna Love.