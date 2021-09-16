Group aims to help hundreds of veterans at Stand Down event

SAN DIEGO — A group hopes to help hundreds of veterans in need during a four-day event in North County this weekend.

The 5th Annual North County Veterans Stand Down is being held Sept. 16-19 at Green Oak Ranch. Each year, NCVSD invites veterans to receive services for themselves, their families and their pets. They receive food, lodging, clothing and a variety of services to help them physically and mentally.

NCVSD was started to assist veterans dealing with homelessness but the annual Stand Down event is for all veterans regardless of housing, employment, and financial status.

Green Oak Ranch is located at 1237 Green Oak Rd in Vista. Find more information, on the website or by email at info@ncvsd.org.