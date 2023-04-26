A rendering of an affordable housing development in Carlsbad. (County of San Diego)

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A new $36 million affordable housing development is coming to Carlsbad, The County of San Diego announced during a groundbreaking Wednesday.

Aviara Development will be a 70-unit complex for low-income families composed of one to three bedroom floorplans, according to officials.

“Partnering to build affordable housing is more important than ever, across our entire region,” said Nick Macchione, director of Health and Human Services. “Last week we opened affordable housing for families in San Marcos on Thursday, and broke ground on a downtown midrise for seniors Friday.”

Those who would like to sign up for updates on the development or waiting list information can do so here.

According to officials, the total number of affordable units supported by the County of San Diego will reach nearly 7,600 when upcoming developments are complete. More than 16,700 people will be provided homes.