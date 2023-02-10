SAN DIEGO – Construction broke ground Friday for a new park that will also have an AIDS victim memorial in the Bankers Hill neighborhood.

The park is set to be a little under an acre in size, specifically, .6-acres, San Diego city officials said. The project will cost $2.3 million and change an empty lot on 2772 Third Ave. into a park.

“What has long been nothing but an empty, unused lot will soon be Olive Street Park, a beautiful place for members of the Bankers Hill community to relax and enjoy the view, and its AIDS Memorial will finally give San Diegans a place to remember, honor and grieve for loved ones taken from us by AIDS,” said Mayor Todd Gloria.

The memorial will honor almost 8,000 San Diegans who lost their lives to AIDS, according to the city.

“Let us build this memorial not just as a tribute to the past but as a symbol of hope for the future,” said Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, who represents District 3.

In addition to the memorial, the park will feature fitness equipment, an open lawn area and ADA-compliant pathways to ensure that everyone can access the park. There will also be an overlook deck for visitors to enjoy the view of the neighboring Maple Canyon.

Construction for Olive Street Park and the AIDS memorial is set to be completed by the summer of 2024.