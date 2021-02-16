Grossmont Union students to return to classes in-person next month in blended model

SAN DIEGO – Starting next month, students in the Grossmont Union High School District will be able to return to classes several times a week as pandemic conditions continue to improve.

Under the third level of the district’s reopening plan, campuses will operate at up to 50% capacity each day for in-person instruction beginning March 1. The blended model allows students to attend in-person classes twice a week and do distance learning for the other three days.

Students also have the option to continue full-time distance learning under the model, Superintendent Theresa Kemper said in a video released by the district Tuesday.

Kemper said “hope is on the horizon,” citing improving health conditions, the continuing vaccine rollout and schools demonstrating that in-person instruction can be done safely.

“It’s also clear students want to be back on campus learning, growing and socializing with their friends as much as possible,” she said. “Because of limited opportunities to do so, many of our precious students are suffering.

“For all these reasons and more, the time to move forward to more in-person instruction is now.”

As of Tuesday, the district is reporting two active employee COVID-19 cases at Steele Canyon High School and one at El Cajon Valley High School. One active student case apiece is being reported at Steele Canyon, El Capitan, Granite Hills, Grossmont and Santana.