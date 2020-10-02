Grossmont Union staffer tests positive for COVID-19; district to continue with in-person learning

EL CAJON, Calif. – A staff member in the Grossmont Union High School District has tested positive for COVID-19 but the district plans to continue with in-person learning, according to a district spokeswoman.

The staffer is employed at West Hills High School, Grossmont Union spokeswoman Catherine Martin said in a tweet Thursday. Grossmont Union resumed in-person instruction Tuesday in a blended model for students after starting its school year entirely online in August.

Due to the positive test, in-person learning will be suspended for 23 students in affected classes for 14 days, Martin said.

“We are strictly following all public health guidelines on campus and have notified the families of 23 students in the affected classes that we are suspending their in-person learning for 14 calendar days,” she said.

A staff member at West Hills has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. We are strictly following all public health guidelines on campus and have notified the families of 23 students in the affected classes that we are suspending their in-person learning for 14 calendar days. — Catherine Martin (@GUHSDPIO) October 2, 2020

According to a district survey, 68% of parents said they wanted their students to return to the classroom while 32% said they wanted their students to stay home.

In a letter published Thursday, West Hills Principal Robin Ballarin said the school has cleaned its facilities and that the campus “has been deemed safe for occupancy.”

“We understand this information is concerning,” Ballarin wrote, adding that students and staff who came into contact with the staffer will be contacted by San Diego County public health officials with further instructions.