Grossmont Union High School District reopens for in-person instruction

SANTEE, Calif. — Grossmont Union High School District reopened for in-person instruction Tuesday.

Related Content Santee students return to campus in hybrid learning model

Parents were asked whether they wanted their students to begin in-person instruction as part of a blended learning model or to continue distance learning from home. Sixty-eight percent of parents said they wanted their students to return to the classroom while 32% said they wanted their students to stay home.

The district is taking steps to protect its students and staff from COVID-19. Students will have their temperatures taken before entering a classroom and will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“I am thrilled to see school buses out in the neighborhood and parents and teachers driving into the parking lot,” Superintendent Theresa Kemper said.