Grossmont Union district superintendent announces retirement

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – Grossmont Union High School District Superintendent Theresa Kemper announced Friday she will retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year, capping off a 33-year career with the district.

“From library tech to locksmith, buyer to bus driver, technology specialist to teacher, everyone who makes our schools work cares deeply about kids and believes in public education’s central role in the betterment of humankind,” Kemper said in an announcement of her retirement shared with all GUHSD staff.

She began her career with the district in 1989 as an English teacher at El Cajon Valley High School. She then served as a district English curriculum specialist, assistant principal at Granite Hills High School, principal of Grossmont High School and assistant superintendent of educational services — responsible for all educational programs districtwide — before being named superintendent in the summer of 2020.

Governing Board President Rob Shield said Kemper was “the obvious choice to see our district through its most challenging period,” steering its 17 schools, 3,000 employees and more than 17,000 students through the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GUHSD Governing Board will conduct a nationwide search for the next superintendent and will seek input from the community. The board said in a statement it hopes to name the next superintendent in May 2022.

Kemper’s last day is expected to be June 30.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.