NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A grieving mother is speaking out just 24 hours after losing her boyfriend and 15-year-old daughter, who were hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver Wednesday evening in National City.

“First she hit my boyfriend and he was hit so hard his clothes were stuck to the car,” Kristen White said. “Then my daughter, she was flown by the tree, she died instantly.”

White is still in shock and distraught over the sudden loss of her boyfriend Brian McKee and teenage daughter Jessica Talamante, known as “Lola” to loved ones.

White says they were returning from a nearby 7-Eleven and were just down the street from their home when they were struck along East Plaza Boulevard.

As they crossed the street, police say they were fatally hit by a driver suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Authorities identified the driver as 43-year-old Tayishe Baltys. She was arrested at the scene, booked into Las Colinas women’s jail and is now charged with both DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

“She murdered, she murdered them,” White said through tears.

White and others living in the area raised concerns over East Plaza Boulevard, saying it’s always been a dangerous street.

“Speeding is horrible, but not just that, they need more crosswalks and they don’t have any lights. It’s so dark,” White said.

Grieving family and friends gathered at the crash site Thursday, leaving photos of both McKee and Talamante. McKee is remembered as a caring and loyal man in the family’s life and McKee was the youngest of five siblings, described as a ray of sunshine.

“She was going to be 16 next month. She was so kind and pure. She was a good girl and she was my best friend,” White said.

Bail for Baltys has been set at $500,000 and she is scheduled to have her first appearance in court Friday at 1:30 p.m.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a family member for Talamante.