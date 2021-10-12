Grenade brought to police station in plastic bag prompts evacuations

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police say a woman was looking to turn over a grenade to police when she carried it into the police department Monday.

The woman walked into the lobby of the Oceanside Police Department just before 10:15 a.m. with the item inside a plastic bag, a police spokesperson said. That led staff to evacuate the lobby and nearby offices while they told the woman to put the grenade in an interview room.

Police sent a photo of the explosive to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and learned it was a “training grenade,” capable of creating a small explosion but “nothing of significance,” Oceanside police said in a news release. The sheriff’s bomb squad pointed Oceanside police to the U.S. Marine Corps explosive unit at Camp Pendleton.

The police department is now reminding residents who want to turn in explosives to let experts handle them.

“Please leave those items in place and have an officer respond to where the explosive is found,” Oceanside police urged.

No further information was available about where the training grenade was located before the woman brought it to police.