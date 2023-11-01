SAN DIEGO — With spooky season in the rearview mirror, many are left wondering what they should do with their wilted jack-o’-lanterns.

Clean San Diego is encouraging residents to reduce waste post-Halloween by properly disposing unwanted pumpkins.

Composting

For EDCO customers and City of San Diego residents, this is as easy as tossing your October squashes in your green bins.

However, this only goes for pumpkins that are clean and unpainted. Be sure to remove those burned up tea lights before disposal.

Residents with painted pumpkins can dispose of them in their yard waste containers, or put them in their black bins.

Donating

There’s also the option of taking those unwanted to pumpkins to select local farms, where they will be fed to pigs and other animals instead of going to waste.

An organizations known as Pumpkins for Pigs has compiled a list of farms that are accepting donations in the county. These pumpkins must be unpainted, clean, and not moldy. Some farms accept carved pumpkins.

Here’s a breakdown of those farms:

*It’s recommended to reach out to the individual farms listed below for drop-off hours and quantity limits.

— Amor Mi Vida Farm: Located at 18585 Oak Ridge Ln. in Ramona, this farm accepts uncarved pumpkins, gourds, and acorn donations. According to the farm’s drop off instructions, these items can be dropped off past the first house on the left at the farm stand gate. For more information, call 760-445-2673.

— Atkins Acres: Located at 15940 Mussey Grade Rd. in Ramona, this farm accepts carved and uncarved pumpkins, gourds, acorns, hay, and straw donations. According to the farm’s drop off instructions, these items can be left at their front green gate. Entry to to property is permitted. The farm said they are also open to pick items. For more information, call 619-804-2412.

— Lil Patch of Heaven: Located at 2108 Orange Ave. in Ramona, this farm accepts uncarved pumpkins, gourds, acorns, hay, and vegetables. Donators are asked to call 760-814-4836 ahead of time to schedule a drop-off time.

— Quinn Farms: Located at 16780 Highland Valley Rd. in Ramona, this farm accepts uncarved pumpkins as well as other non-moldy fruits. According to the farm’s drop off instructions, pumpkins and other items should be placed in the drop off crate by the mailbox. Call 760-822-6696 for more details if needed.

Learn about more ways to reduce waste post-Halloween by visiting Clean San Diego’s tips and tricks page.

Clean up those pumpkins and keep the region green this fall season by using one of these proper disposal options.