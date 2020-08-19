Grassroots group helps SoCal parents get ready for back to school

SAN DIEGO — A group in San Diego wants to help lighten the burden on parents as kids get ready to start the school year.

The Facebook group Neighbors Helping Parents is a grassroots effort made up of families looking to help other parents who may not have a support system at home.

Co-founder Crystal Grobner said the goal is to make sure families have what they need in this difficult time.

“I think about how isolated moms have become and now they are asked to facilitate teachings for their children,” Grobner said. “This is a way for people to connect with other people.”

Grobner said they deliver free school lunches to parents who can’t leave their homes, share or donate school supplies and offer resources like a helping hand.

So far the group has come together to help families in Lakeside, San Diego, La Mesa and El Cajon. They are looking to expand to other areas.

Grobner said she would like to see the school district and parent-teacher associations to get involved so they can help even more families.