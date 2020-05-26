Grass mural features names of all 642 Chula Vista High grads

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Seniors who are missing out on the typical graduation traditions at Chula Vista High School got a special surprise from staff on Friday, finding each of their names hand-painted on the football field.

Members of the Class of 2020 were invited — by appointment, to limit the number of people on the field and allow for social distancing — to visit the grass mural. Students picked up their caps and gowns, walked through the Spartan tunnel and headed to the field for a chance to find their name and take photos.

It took 16 hours of work to paint all 642 names of the seniors, capped off with a message: #AllInThisTogetherCVHSSpartans.

“They have been so strong and so resilient, I will say that about the senior class. They can do anything after this,” said Dianne Cabe, an assistant principal at the school. “I’m hoping this puts a smile on their face.”

The field graphics artist behind the mural is a high school teacher himself, working for the company Turf Graphics Northwest. The team of artists has been creating tributes to seniors at schools all over the West Coast. You can learn more about their work by clicking here.