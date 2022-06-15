LA MESA, Calif. – The Grossmont Union High School District says it’s investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by a teacher at Granite Hills High School.

Few details were shared about the nature of the allegations. In a district news release Tuesday, officials said they were “very disturbing” and that they’ve since been reported to law enforcement and Child Protective Services.”

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our students,” the district said.

Officials say the claims are being taken “very seriously,” prompting a district investigation into the matter. The Granite Hills teacher, whose name was not publicly disclosed, was placed on leave during the probe by police and district officials.

“In the event of actual misconduct, the District takes appropriate disciplinary action up to and including dismissal,” the district’s news release reads.

No further information was disclosed.

The district’s last day of school for the 2021-22 year was June 2 with summer school sessions being held through the end of the month.