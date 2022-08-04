EL CAJON, Calif. – A teacher within the Grossmont Union High School District was arrested and faces felony and misdemeanor charges, the district announced Wednesday.

The district learned of sexual misconduct allegations against the Granite Hills High School teacher in mid-June and reported them to law enforcement and Child Welfare Services, a news release sent out by the district states.

The district said it conducted a “prompt and thorough” investigation.

“As a result, the employee no longer works for the Grossmont Union High School District,” the statement said.

The El Cajon Police Department told the district Wednesday afternoon that they had arrested the former employee, the district said. The district did not publicly identify the employee.

“There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students. We condemn all acts of sexual misconduct, take all such allegations very seriously, and are committed to taking swift and appropriate action to ensure the safety of our students just as we’ve done in this case,” the district said in a statement.