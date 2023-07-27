CARLSBAD, Calif. — In North County, a dog named “Grandma” is recovering after a coyote attacked her Monday night at her home in Solana Beach.

The owner of the dog is a teacher in Carlsbad, and her students and parents held a bake sale for the dog’s medicine and treatment.

The dog has grown on a lot of the kids at the school, they even gave her the name Grandma.

Dozens of the students showed up to a bake sale outside of their school, Mission Estancia Elementary, to raise money for Grandma’s care.

“She is my ride or die. We are together 24 hours a day for over a decade,” said Kelly Griffin, Grandma’s owner.

Grandma is a one-eyed, 13-year-old Chihuahua, and a classroom favorite at Mission Estancia Elementary School in Carlsbad.

“She’s just really calm, she doesn’t bark, she doesn’t need a whole bunch of stuff in class,” said Brooklyn Williams, a Mission Estancia Elementary School.

Griffin reacted to seeing Grandma attacked by the coyote.

“Just agony, just seeing something so violent in front of you happening. It’s like nothing you could ever witness and be OK,” Griffin said.

The owner, Kelly Griffin, is a social-emotional teacher at Mission Estancia. Griffin said she went to walk a friend to her car. On the short walk back home, through the condo complex, Grandma ran ahead.

“She was facing the house and turned around to make sure I was right behind her, and that coyote was like ‘You’re not moving, you’re not afraid of me,’” Griffin described.

“He was about 90 feet from me at the time. I ran so fast I fell up the stairs, and was like crawling,” Griffin added.

Griffin shouted “no” multiple times, to the coyote but the coyote had bitten Grandma on her neck, before running off.

“Right now, she is paralyzed completely, and it was all from one bite,” Griffin said.

“We’re certainty sorry to hear about the dog in Solana Beach, and most importantly we hope the animal is OK,” said Andy Blue, the campus director at the San Diego Humane Society Ramona Wildlife Center.

Blue said coyotes are adaptable and resourceful but for easy prey like small animals. Blue said we can minimize the attractions in our yard such as closing our trash bins or not putting out water for other pets in the heat, because it could attract coyotes.

If they do come around, Blue said, people should make a lot of noise.

“If you throw sticks on the ground or make a racket. If they’re on your property you can bang pots and pans if you see them in your yard. Anything you can do to scare them. They are not used to weird sounds like that so you want to make it as unusual for them as you can. And don’t stop, if they run 50 yards and stop to look at you, keep going, keep making the noise,” Blue said.

After three trips to the emergency room so far, Grandma can go to the bathroom on her own and has even started eating again.

“Get well soon, hope you feel better. And she is a therapy dog, she helped us a lot,” Williams said.

“She means everything to me. It’s amazing what she’s brought to my career as well in teaching empathy, and kindness and gentleness, and how to treat creatures in general. I’ve just never been without her,” Griffin said.