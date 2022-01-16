Grand opening: North Park Mini Park brings excitement to community

SAN DIEGO — A mini park is making a huge difference in one growing community.

Community members and local leaders on Sunday celebrated the North Park Mini Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony and an all-day event.

“When I was a little boy, running around parks and stuff like that, my mom used to take me all the time, so I try and do it for [my kids], get them outside, enjoy the weather, and meet some other kids,” said Steven Hash, a North Park resident.

North Park’s newest mini park behind the Observatory Theater off 29th St. is creating a space to meet, to play and to connect.

Residents said this park is much-needed in this ever-growing eccentric community.

“I think it’s going to be great for the farmer’s market event space, kids can run around,” resident David Harding said. “We are happy we got good placement on our little brick, we got to support it.”

Behind each building block is a generous neighbor, forever proud of their North Park roots.

Tiles near the “North Park” concrete letters reveal names of donors.

“We are actually going to transition out of California, so we wanted to make sure we left something behind to when we come back and visit our family, it’s something we can see,” Tamira Collins-Carr said. “I’m really, really excited to see North Park so big, I know South Park is jealous right now.”

Local leaders including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, councilmember Stephen Whitburn, and 78th District Assemblymember Chris Ward were also there amongst others to celebrate the grand opening. Organizers such as Andy Field, the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department, and Angela Landsberg, executive director of North Park Main Street, were also present.