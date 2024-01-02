SAN DIEGO — Parents of toddlers in San Diego and Orange counties can now grab a free Preschool Fun Card for their children to get unlimited admission to SeaWorld San Diego for 2024.

Limited amounts of the Preschool Fun Cards are now on sale on SeaWorld San Diego’s website. The passes are listed as free, then $24 once the free passes are all sold out.

All kids ages 3 to 5 that live in San Diego or Orange counties are eligible to get the Preschool Fun Card, which allows toddlers unlimited year-round admission to the park through Dec. 31, 2024.

SeaWorld says the passes go fast, so grab yours today. As a parent with a toddler, this author snagged hers Tuesday morning, but be warned the load times are pretty slow while everyone is on at the same time trying to get theirs.

Once you get the Preschool Fun Card, you must register online and visit the park by May 31, 2024 in order to activate the card.

Keep in mind with the Preschool Fun Card there are some dates you won’t be able to visit even with the passes’ unlimited admission — block-out dates are May 26; July 6, 13, 20, 27; and Sept. 1.

Once you register online, bring your Preschool Fun Card directly to gate, along with a valid child ID (for proof of age), and proof of San Diego County or Orange County residency.

Parents or siblings wanting to visit the park will need to grab an annual pass or Fun Card as well. The SeaWorld SoCal Pass is on sale for the holidays, currently for $10 a month or $120 annually. It offers half-off parking, discounted Howl-O-Scream tickets and unlimited visits for 12 months. There are several other season passes to choose from.

You can also purchase a Fun Card, which is on sale for the holidays for $109.99, offering unlimited visits all year.

Southern California and Arizona teachers can also snag their Fun Card for a limited time. SeaWorld San Diego offers the free Teacher Fun Card to all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed teachers, which is good for unlimited admission through December 31, 2024.

SeaWorld is located at 500 Sea World Dr. in San Diego. Even though the holidays are officially behind us, Christmas at SeaWorld keeps the celebration going through Jan. 7.

At the park, there are many things to do for the whole family including animal experiences, rides and attractions, presentations and activities, seasonal events, and much more.

New attraction Rescue Jr. opened in the spring of 2023, with rescue-themed rides, rescue vehicles, a splash zone and more kid-friendly activities. Meanwhile, the immersive aquarium Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience will be opening in 2024.

Visit SeaWorld.com/san-diego for a park map, hours, members rewards, to purchase tickets, the Preschool Fun Pass, annual passes, add-ons and more.