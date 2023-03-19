SAN DIEGO — California Governor Gavin Newsom is stopping in San Diego on Sunday as part of his four-city tour to address state issues.

On Thursday in Sacramento, Newsom announced plans to address California’s homelessness crisis. The governor said the state will spend around $30 million to build 1,200 small homes across the state in 2023.

County officials confirmed 150 of those tiny homes will be built in the San Diego region.

On Saturday in Los Angeles, the governor touted a plan to lower the cost of insulin.

“We had an idea, they put the legislation into practice and now we are implementing it,” Newsom stated. “A hundred million dollars we set aside, $50 million to do a manufacturing headquarters here in California. This $50 million will be established in a framework where there will be manufacturing outside the state, but for the benefit of the state.”

Ahead of his stop in America’s Finest City, the governor made also made a visit to the Bay Area Friday, where he announced plans to transform San Quentin State Prison into a place where inmates can be rehabilitated. He also touched on plans to offer inmates job training as a way to prepare them for life outside of jail.

Newsom is slated to speak around 1 p.m. Sunday from an undisclosed location in San Diego. He’s expected to discuss policy, including what his office described as mental health care reform.

FOX 5 digital will be streaming Governor Newsom’s speech live. Check back later for coverage.