NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A pair of good samaritans jumped into action Sunday morning to save a motorcyclist after he crashed and his bike caught fire.

It happened just after 9 a.m. when the rider crashed near an off-ramp in National City. His bike quickly caught fire and he became engulfed in flames. That’s when two strangers ran over to save him.

“I came running and the guy was nearly on fire, blazed up. It was sad to see how burned up he was. I just grabbed my sweater…. and I was just putting the fire out, we’re all putting the fire out. It’s just really sad,” Abrem Arana.

“I just pulled over immediately and grabbed my work jacket, and they came along, and we started trying to put him out. Got on my phone and called 911,” said Sean Beck.

The fire spread to a nearby area, but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it. The victim was taken to the hospital with second-degree and third-degree burns to his entire body.