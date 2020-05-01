Local golf courses can reopen Friday

SAN DIEGO — The County of San Diego has relaxed golfing restrictions with a set of new rules to keep players and staffers safe for opening during the coronavirus pandemic.

County supervisor Kristin Gaspar has led the efforts and says some course could be open as early as Friday in some circumstances.

“Over the next couple of days, golf courses — both public and private — can adopt this safety protocol, they can agree to this protocol and get people out on these courses,” Gaspar told FOX 5.

Players are excited to get our of their houses and on to the greens as fast as possible.

“Its a game of self-induced torture that you love,” said Bill Erb, a local golfer.

The new rules mandate that golf carts and caddies will not be permitted, all staffers must wear face coverings and no cash will be handled. People at the golf courses must maintain social distancing, remaining six feet apart.

A few courses are expected to open within 48 hours. Most others are expected to open sometime next week.