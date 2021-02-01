Gloria to host town hall on COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria plans to hold a virtual town hall Monday to stress the importance of coronavirus vaccines for public health and economic recovery in San Diego.

Gloria will be joined by City Council President Jennifer Campbell and public health experts, who will provide information about vaccine development, safety and effectiveness. FOX 5 will live stream the 5 p.m. event in this story.

Members of the public can submit questions ahead of the town hall by emailing MayorToddGloria@sandiego.gov with “Questions for Vaccinations Town Hall” in the subject line.