Gloria raises rainbow flag at city hall for Pride Month

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – City leaders raised a rainbow flag at city hall for the first time in San Diego history Monday in honor of June being National LGBTQ Pride Month.

“The rainbow flag flying proudly at city hall for the first time sends an important message to our LGBTQ community: we see you, we support you and you belong here,” said Mayor Todd Gloria, a gay man and San Diego’s first elected LGBTQ mayor. President pro tempore of the California State Senate Toni Atkins, a gay woman, served as acting mayor for around six months in 2005.

“This flag is a representation of the LGBTQ community’s resilience, the struggles we have faced and a reminder that we must continue to fight for inclusiveness and respect in many parts of the world,” Gloria said.

Gloria was joined by City Council President Jennifer Campbell, Council President pro tem Stephen Whitburn, City Commissioner Nicole Murray-Ramirez and representatives from San Diego LGBT Pride and the San Diego LGBT Community Center.

For the first time in city history, the LGBTQ Pride flag is flying at City Hall in recognition of #PRIDE Month. There was a time when this was unthinkable, but today, we send a clear message to our LGBTQ community: we see you, we support you, and you belong here. #ForAllofUs pic.twitter.com/4O7gbBRCeo — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) June 7, 2021

“I am so proud to include the LGBTQ+ flag over city hall because we know that San Diego recognizes the talents and abilities of all types of people no matter your color, religion or who we love,” Campbell said.

The flag hanging at city hall is known as the “Progress Pride Flag,” which adds five arrow shaped lines to the classic Rainbow Pride Flag. The additional stripes represent marginalized communities of color, signified by the black and brown arrow shaped lines, and the transgender community, signified by the white, pink, and blue arrow shaped lines.

“Raising this flag today is a great symbol to show that the city of San Diego cares about our diverse communities,” Whitburn said. “It speaks to our commitment to ensure the rights and safety of all, and that we will continue to fight for a better tomorrow.”

San Diego’s flag was sewn in the Hillcrest neighborhood by Shaun Sharp and Ashley Nell Tipton — a native San Diegan and the season 14 winner of the television show “Project Runway.”

Though the Pride flag had previously been displayed inside the city administration building during San Diego’s Pride Month in July, Gloria for the first time is flying the flag in recognition of national Pride Month. It will fly outside the building until Aug. 1, the conclusion of San Diego’s local LGBTQ Pride Month.

Pride Month is a national recognition of the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan, often seen as a tipping point for LGBTQ rights in the United States. The purpose of Pride Month is to celebrate the LGBTQ community and honor its significant impact on history, both locally and worldwide.

