Gloria joins a dozen mayors asking Biden to be included in climate migration study

Todd Gloria speaks during his swearing-in ceremony as the next mayor of San Diego. (Photo: City of San Diego)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is among leaders from a dozen U.S. cities asking President Joe Biden to consult with them as the administration studies the impact of drought, rising seas and other effects of climate change.

The request was made in a letter sent to Biden on Thursday, the same day his administration convened a summit of world leaders to discuss taking action to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

No nation offers protection to people specifically displaced because of climate change. Biden has ordered a study on the idea. The mayors say they should be consulted, too.

“As mayors, we deal with the impacts of climate change and migration on a daily basis,” they wrote in the letter. “We welcome the initiative of this report and stand ready to contribute to its development.”

Gloria recently unveiled his $4.6 billion proposed budget for the city, which includes $5 million into the newly created Climate Equity Fund. The fund, which was created after being approved in a unanimous vote by San Diego City Council in March, builds mechanisms for disadvantaged neighborhoods to access funding to pay into infrastructure projects related to climate.

Gloria previously called the creation of the fund “an important step to ensure underserved communities directly benefit from our efforts around climate action.”

Read the full letter below, or by clicking here.