Gloria addresses video with bigoted slur circulated at police department

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria addressed an offensive video Saturday circulated among San Diego police officers that reportedly featured images of Adolf Hitler and a bigoted slur against Gloria.

The city’s new mayor said he has directed the San Diego Police Department’s chief to continue an internal investigation that is underway.

I have been made aware of the offensive video that has circulated within @SanDiegoPD and have directed the Police Chief to continue his internal investigation. (1/3) — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) December 20, 2020

The video, which surfaced last weekend, reportedly consists of doctored images from a 2004 German-language historical film titled “Downfall,” according to SDPD Lt. Shawn Takeuchi, a spokesman for the city law enforcement agency.

“This video is extremely disturbing and offensive,” Takeuchi said Friday. “The department will not tolerate hateful speech of any kind.”

Among the antagonistic statements superimposed over clips of the movie in the form of subtitles is a “homophobic comment” about Gloria, the city’s first openly gay mayor, the lieutenant said.

As Mayor, I will not tolerate racism, anti-Semitism, or homophobia in our City. We will swiftly confront these acts of bigotry wherever they are and hold those who are responsible for them accountable. (3/3) — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) December 20, 2020

The motivation behind the video appears to have been resentment over potential disciplinary actions faced by some members of the SDPD.

“This video was created after the department launched an internal investigation into the matter of our officers eating inside a restaurant during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders,” Takeuchi said. “Clearly, whoever created the video was angry that the department took swift action to investigate and is still investigating that incident.”

The photo Takeuchi referenced was published by SanDiegoVille.com on Dec. 10. Upon learning of the existence of the video the following Saturday from SDPD employees, the department’s leadership immediately launched an in-house probe, according to Takeuchi.

“At this time, we do not know if this video was made by someone in the department or by someone who does not work at SDPD,” the lieutenant said Friday afternoon. “We are still investigating to determine who was involved in creating it. … If the video was created by a department member, Chief (David) Nisleit will take swift action. This is not who we are as a department. This is not who we are as San Diegans.”