Glitch that caused delays at San Marcos vaccine super site fixed

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A glitch with the state’s new coronavirus vaccination website is blamed for big delays at a new North County vaccination site.

Authorities said the system triple-booked appointments on the first day of vaccinations at the Cal State San Marcos site Sunday. By Monday morning, the super site was a model of efficiency with short lines and almost no wait times reported.

“They were wonderful. I was ahead of my appointment, because I didn’t know how long it would take me and they served me immediately,” one recipient said.

This is the county’s third vaccination super station so far. It’s open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Right now, they are vaccinating about 300 people a day but expect that number to increase to 1,000 per day depending on vaccine availability.

Lines were longer Monday afternoon, after site organizers said they had a surplus of about 500 doses. They moved on to their waitlist and planned to inoculate about 800 people.

Some residents FOX 5 talked with pointed to issues booking appointments for the vaccine online. One woman said she got help from her grandson. The best course of action is to check the county site for new appointments often.

“I couldn’t get on, then last night about 4:45 I said, ‘I’m just going to see.’ And I went on there and there were 16 spots, so I grabbed one,” one recipient said.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher addressed the issue Sunday as the San Marcos site opened.

“We know it has been tough for folks to get an appointment, but we are working tirelessly to do everything possible to add more sites and get more appointments to alleviate some of that pressure and stress,” he said.

The county has received more than 485,900 vaccines. Fletcher said the initial goal set in early January was to give 200,000 vaccinations by the end of the month. He said the county is now well over 300,000.