SAN DIEGO – A fourth person pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to conspiring to fraudulently coerce young women to appear in sex videos on the San Diego-based websites GirlsDoPorn and GirlsDoToys, prosecutors said.

Adult website operator Matthew Isaac Wolfe, who worked at GirlsDoPorn from 2011 until his arrest in October 2019, pleaded guilty to committing sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California stated in a release. He admitted that he moved to the U.S. in 2011 to work for his friend, co-defendant and owner of the GirlsDoPorn website, Michael Pratt.

While an employee at GirlsDoPorn, Wolfe filmed approximately one hundred videos, uploaded finished videos onto the internet, oversaw the company’s financial books and operated various business entities that were used to promote the business, according to prosecutors.

“To persuade women to appear in the videos, Wolfe admitted to telling women that the videos would never be posted on-line, that the videos would never be released in the United States, and that no one who knew the women would ever find out about the videos, representations that he knew false, because the videos were exclusively marketed and distributed on the internet,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Co-defendant Theodore Gyi, a cameraman for GirlsDoPorn, was trained by Wolfe on how to run video shoots and told to tell the women that the videos would not be posted on the internet, per attorney officials.

Prosecutors say Wolfe continued to assure prospective models that no one would find out about their video shoot or learn their identity even after admitting that he was aware that personal identities and social media accounts for some women were being posted on pornwikileaks.com.

Wolfe’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.

Any additional victims of the suspected criminals are encouraged to call the San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the FBI for information leading to the arrest of Pratt. Individuals with information about Pratt should contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.