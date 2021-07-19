Girlfriend of cyclist killed in hit-and-run takes search to social media

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The girlfriend of a 27-year-old man who was killed while riding a bicycle in Oceanside has taken to social media in her search for information on the hit-and-run driver.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Jackson Williams, 27, was struck in the eastbound lane of Oceanside Boulevard, west of Interstate 5. He suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Dafne Ruiz, Williams’ girlfriend, asked for anyone with information about the crash to contact her. She included a description of the vehicle: a black Nissan Versa, made between 2014 and 2016.

“He was the funniest, most special person I’ve ever met and I know I’ll never meet anyone like him,” Ruiz told FOX 5. “He was truly a free spirit.”

Police were able to identify the hatchback by the debris left in the road. They do not have a description of the driver.

