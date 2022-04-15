SAN DIEGO — San Diego police Friday were looking for the person who stabbed a girl near Mira Mesa Recreation Center, authorities said.

Around 5:15 p.m., SkyFOX was over the location in the 8500 block of New Salem Street, where multiple police cars could be seen investigating the attack.

Police told FOX 5 a male stabbed a man’s daughter in the head. The father then drove his daughter, who was conscious and breathing, to Rady Children’s Hospital.

Police did not release the victim’s age. Police said they were searching for a male between 16 and 17 years of age.

Check back for updates on this developing story.