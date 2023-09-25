VISTA, Calif. — A girl was stabbed Sunday night in Vista, and deputies arrested the suspect after a pursuit, authorities said.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 10:20 p.m. about a stabbing near Phillips Street and Civic Center Drive, near a SPRINTER station, the department said. The girl, who had been stabbed two to three times in her upper body, was taken to a hospital where she remained in stable condition Monday.

A deputy spotted a driver matching the suspect’s description on a street in Vista, authorities said. A pursuit began but quickly ended when the driver crashed while attempting to get on state Route 76, authorities said. The driver got out of the car and ran, but was captured and arrested with the help of a K-9.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and was then sent to Juvenile Hall, authorities said.

It was not immediately known whether the suspect and victim knew each other.