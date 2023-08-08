A girl was hospitalized Monday after she was shot in the leg near an Oak Park apartment complex, San Diego police said. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A girl was hospitalized Monday after she was shot in the leg near an Oak Park apartment complex, San Diego police said.

According to SDPD, the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. outside of the complex located at the 5400 block of Bayview Heights Place.

A group of juveniles hanging outside the apartments heard gunshots and ran away, but one of them was shot in the leg, SDPD Watch Commander Robert Heims said in a news release. Police did not clarify how old the minors were.

The girl who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital and police said her injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing and anyone who may have information on the shooting was asked to contact SDPD’s Southeastern Division at 619-527-3500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.