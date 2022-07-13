SAN DIEGO — The price for a pack of Girl Scout Cookies in San Diego is going up starting in 2023, Girl Scouts San Diego announced Wednesday.

Starting January 29, 2023, the cost for a package of cookies will be $6, marking the first price increase for the popular snacks in 8 years.

The organization cited rising inflation and recovery from the pandemic as major factors in the price change.

“Like so many organizations and businesses in San Diego and around the country, Girl Scouts San Diego has experienced challenges, particularly in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, as a result of the pandemic,” Carol Dedrich, CEO of Girl Scouts San Diego said in a news release.

The increase in revenue from the new cookie prices will help fund GSSD’s youth programs, like their summer camps, which are currently ongoing this month and next.

Girls Scouts San Diego serves 23,000 girls and adults in the region each year, the organization said.

100% of the proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay within the San Diego and Imperial Valley community to help fund the program, GSSD said.