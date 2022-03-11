UPDATE: In a tweet, San Diego police said Tena has been found and thanked all “who kept an eye out for her.”

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An 11-year-old girl was reported missing Friday evening near Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center.

Tena, whose last name could not be immediately obtained from authorities, was last seen about 6 p.m. in the area of 9400 Ruffin Court, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Tena is Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, with a short afro and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black SpongeBob sweater, black capris and brown cheetah print shoes.

Anyone with information on Tena’s whereabouts was asked to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.