Geyser shoots into the air after speeding driver hits hydrant

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A speeding SUV crashed into a fire hydrant Sunday in National City, leaving some residents nearby temporarily without water, authorities said.

Around 11:30 a.m., the male driver was traveling north on Euclid Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the SUV and slammed into a hydrant, National City police said.

The SUV then hit a trash can, an electrical cover and a fence, police said.

Officials with Sweetwater Authority were able to shut off the geyser that erupted from the hydrant later Sunday, though some residents in the area were without water as officials worked to address the problem.

Neither the driver nor anyone else was injured in the crash, police said.