Geyser shoots into the air after driver hits hydrant near homes

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A driver lost control and hit a fire hydrant in a residential area of Chula Vista early Thursday, sending a towering column of water into the air.

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. on Northwoods Drive near Adirondack Place, just east of Eastlake Middle School, according to a fire department incident log.

SkyFOX flew overhead to show a silver sedan sitting at the base of the sheared hydrant. It was producing a geyser that easily surpassed the height of nearby two-story homes. The water streamed out of the hydrant for about a half-hour, but crews were able to shut it off around 6:30 a.m.

Video showed firefighters and police officers lining the street, along with Otay Water District crews. Once the water was shut off, officers could be seen taking photos and looking inside the car.

Police at the scene told FOX 5 that a man and a woman from the vehicle were unharmed. The crash remained under investigation Thursday morning.