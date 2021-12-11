Get your skate on at these holiday outdoor ice rinks

SAN DIEGO — Ice skating in 75-degree weather with a palm tree backdrop? Now that’s so San Diego.

The ability to glide on ice allows skaters to be immersed into the holiday spirit – and doing it without feeling a freezing, cold breeze slam one’s face, makes it that much better.

Take in the unique winter experience at these outdoor skating rinks in the area:

SAN DIEGO

Rady Children’s Ice Rink at Liberty Station: In its 25th season of holiday outdoor ice skating, Rady Children’s Hospital Ice Rink at Liberty Station combines suburban and tropical vibes. The ice rink benefits the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital.

CORONADO

Skating by the Sea: The Hotel del Coronado transforms its lawn into an ice skating rink that faces the Pacific Ocean, which has been a yearly tradition since 2005. Skating sessions are offered daily while proceeds benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of San Diego.

EAST COUNTY

Viejas Outlets: Southern California’s largest outdoor ice rink is at Viejas Outlets until early January. The location also offers holiday lights, entertainment and a seasonal water show.