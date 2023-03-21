Empty glasses set in restaurant. Part of interior

SAN DIEGO — Foodies in San Diego, commence! San Diego Restaurant Week is back for its 20th year.

From Mar. 26 – Apr. 2, the event offers exclusive deals and menus from over 100 restaurants across 30 neighborhoods in the area, showcasing San Diego’s diversity from Asian and Spanish to Southern African and Persian.

Prix-fixe menu options will be available at participating restaurants, with discounted deals at casual and five-star restaurants.

Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcomed too.

Here’s a list of the restaurants involved in San Diego Restaurant Week:

San Diego

North County

Coronado

La Jolla

East County

South Bay