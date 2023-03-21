SAN DIEGO — Foodies in San Diego, commence! San Diego Restaurant Week is back for its 20th year.
From Mar. 26 – Apr. 2, the event offers exclusive deals and menus from over 100 restaurants across 30 neighborhoods in the area, showcasing San Diego’s diversity from Asian and Spanish to Southern African and Persian.
Prix-fixe menu options will be available at participating restaurants, with discounted deals at casual and five-star restaurants.
Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcomed too.
Here’s a list of the restaurants involved in San Diego Restaurant Week:
San Diego
- The Prado at Balboa Park
- La Bonne Table
- Allegro
- Butchers Cut
- Cafe Sevilla
- City Cruises
- Del Frisco’s Steakhouse
- Dobson’s Bar and Restaurant
- Greystone Steakhouse
- Lavo Italian Restaurant
- Morton’s the Steakhouse
- Osteria Panevino
- Prince Street Pizza
- Puesto at the Headquarters
- Rei do Gado Brazilian Steakhouse
- Saltwater
- STK San Diego
- The Desmond
- Tom Ham’s Lighthouse
- Zama San Diego
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- Il Sogno Italiano
- Melting Pot
- Provisional Restaurant at Pendry San Diego
- The Field Irish Pub
- C Level Lounge
- Coasterra
- Island Prime
- Cori Trattoria
- Great Maple Dinette
- 94th Aero Squadron
- Bleu Boheme
- La Gran Terraza
- Puerto La Boca Argentinian Restaurant
- La Clochette Du Coin
- Dockside 1953
- Coaster Saloon
- Blanco Tacos and Tequila
- Farmer’s Bottega
- Harley Gray Kitchen and Bar
- Del’s Hideout
- Puesto Mission Valley
- The Original 40 Brewing Co
- The Seventh House
- The Smoking Goat
- Cafe Coyote
- Rockin Baja Lobster
- Solare Ristorante
- The Presley
- Bali Hai Restaurant
North County
- 20 Twenty Grill
- Draft Republic Carlsbad
- Ponto Lago
- Pacific Social
- Amaya at Fairmont Grand Del Mar
- Glassbox
- Jake’s Del Mar
- Red O Restaurant
- Chart House Cardiff
- Draft Republic San Marcos
- Hunsakers
- Vintana
- 333 Pacific
- Piper at the Seabird Resort
- Valle
Coronado
La Jolla
- Beaumont’s Eatery
- Duke’s La Jolla
- George’s at the Cove
- Oceana Coastal Kitchen
- Olive and Basil
- Piazza 1909
- Puesto La Jolla
- The French Gourmet
East County
- Antica Trattoria
- Giardino
- Zest Wine Bistro
- Casa Gabriela
- Giardino
- Ney Restaurant
- Oyster and Pearl Bar Restaurant
- Pioneer BBQ
- Smokey and the Brisket
- Zest Wine Bistro