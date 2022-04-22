SAN DIEGO — Growing a garden? Looking for a place to start? You can pick up free packs of seeds Friday from the San Diego Public Library in celebration of Earth Day.

The program is available at every library location while supplies last, with seeds for different varieties of carrots, melons and herbs. Each person can receive three packets per visit.

“Growing your own food is a great way to create a more sustainable and healthier lifestyle,” a library spokesperson wrote in a news release.

View a full list of San Diego library locations here.

Want more help with your garden? The local library system actually offers “seed libraries” at locations throughout the city year-round. These unique “libraries” are free to use, and residents can pick up packets of seeds or have them mailed to their address. Once your plant matures, you can send the resulting seeds back to the library and help keep the system going.

“We want our communities and patrons to borrow, grow and harvest seeds!” the program description reads. “In addition, many of these seed libraries have related workshops and events on gardening, composting and more.”

Branches in the Ocean Beach, Scripps Miramar Ranch, College-Rolando, Rancho Peñasquitos and Skyline Hills areas participate.

You can also check out the library’s gardening book list and the city’s urban farming guide.

San Diego Public Library serves a population of more than 1.4 million people at its 35 community branches, including the iconic, domed Central Library in East Village.

The library said the free seeds available for Earth Day were contributed by two businesses: Vlada’s Seeds of Life and the Ahern Seed Company.