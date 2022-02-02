Georgia man arrested in attempted bank robbery

LA MESA, Calif. — Police Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old Georgia man suspected of trying to rob a bank in La Mesa, authorities said.

The attempted robbery happened just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cabrillo Credit Union in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard, La Mesa police Lt. Katy Lynch said in a news release. The man handed the teller a demand note but ran off before the teller complied, police said. He then ran westbound on El Cajon Boulevard.

Minutes later, an officer saw a man matching the description given by bank employees in the 5000 block of Guava Avenue. Officers arrested the man, 28-year-old Deon Allen, and booked him into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call La Mesa police at 619-667-1400.