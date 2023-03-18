A United States Navy Seahawk Helicopter operating over San Diego Bay near Naval Air Station North Island with the Coronado bridge in the background.

SAN DIEGO — Naval Base Coronado went into lockdown Friday night after a driver attempted to plow through the facility’s main gate, a military spokesperson confirmed to FOX 5.

Around 10:30 p.m., an individual trying to access the main gate on North Island became aggressive and tried to drive through the entry way, said Naval Base Coronado Public Affairs Officer Kevin Dixon.

On Saturday morning, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a deputy had been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in connection to the incident.

Officials say the deputy attempted to breach the gate without clearance, leading military guards to shoot at the car. No injuries were reported.

The suspect has been identified as Sgt. Michael Cruz, who was off duty at the time of the incident, SDSO said. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol or violation of Vehicle Code 23152(A).

According to officials, Cruz bailed out jail and has a pending court date.

SDSO says the deputy has been placed on paid administrative assignment while a Sheriff’s Internal Affairs investigation takes place.

Cruz has been with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department since 2006 and was assigned to the Sheriff’s Emergency Planning Detail, officials confirmed.

The main gate was briefly placed on lockdown but military officials said it reopened sometime Saturday morning following an investigation.

SDSO says criminal behavior in its ranks “will not be tolerated” and they will “hold employees accountable for their actions.”