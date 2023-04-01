SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery of a gas station near Lake Murray that happened shortly after midnight Saturday, San Diego police said.

Around 12:52 a.m., the suspect entered the Speedway Gas Station at 8787 Lake Murray Boulevard and held a black semi-automatic handgun while instructing the clerk in the station to give him the money from the cash register, police said in a release.

The employee complied, giving the suspect an undetermined amount of money. Afterwards, the suspect fled on foot headed south on Lake Murray Boulevard, according to SDPD.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

The suspect was described as an African-American man in his 30’s. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a medical face mask, a yellow vest over a red sweater and black pants.

SDPD Robbery Detectives responded to the scene and are handling the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.